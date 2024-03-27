Advertisement

The Department of School Education, Hyderabad, has kicked off the much-awaited TS TET 2024 registration process on March 27, 2024. Aspiring candidates aiming to take the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TSTET) 2024 can now access the registration link conveniently via the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

With the official announcement, candidates are advised to mark their calendars as the registration window remains open until April 10, 2024. Scheduled to take place between May 20 to June 3, 2024, the TS-TET-2024 will be conducted as a computer-based test, offering flexibility and accessibility to applicants.

Divided into two papers, Paper-I and Paper-II, the TS-TET-2024 caters to candidates aspiring to teach different grade levels. While Paper-I is designated for those intending to teach classes I to V, Paper-II is tailored for individuals aiming to teach classes VI to VIII. Notably, candidates aspiring to teach across all classes from I to VIII have the option to appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions to accommodate candidates effectively. Session 1 is scheduled from 9 am to 11.30 am, while Session 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, ensuring optimal convenience for all participants.

How to register for TS TET 2024

For prospective applicants keen on securing their spot in the TS TET 2024, the process is streamlined and straightforward. By following these simple steps, candidates can complete their registration seamlessly:

Visit the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in. Navigate to the TS TET 2024 registration link prominently displayed on the homepage. Initiate the registration process by providing the requisite details. Upon successful registration, log in to your account to access the application form. Fill out the application form accurately and proceed to make the payment of the application fee. The exam fee for a single paper (either Paper I or Paper II) is Rs. 1000/-. Candidates opting to appear for both papers are required to pay a fee of Rs. 2000/-. Payment should be made securely through online mode.

Direct link to apply online for TS TET 2024.

For further details and updates regarding TS TET 2024, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of TSTET. Stay informed and embark on your journey towards becoming a qualified teacher in Telangana.