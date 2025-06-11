TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 Releasing Today at tgtet.aptonline.in, Check Step-by-Step Guide to Download Admit Card

TS TET Admit Card 2025: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, will release the TS TET 2025 hall tickets today, June 11. Candidates who have registered can download their admit cards from the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in.

To download the TS TET Hall Ticket, candidates need to enter their journal number and date of birth. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam centre on the scheduled date of the examination.

TS TET 2025 Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official TS TET website at tgtet.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the TS TET June 2025 Admit Card available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your registered details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your TS TET 2025 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future use.

TS TET 2025 Hall Ticket 2025: Details to Check

The TS TET Hall Ticket includes important details such as:

Candidate’s name and photograph

Date, time, and shift of the exam

Address of the examination centre

Guidelines to follow on the exam day

Candidates must carefully check all the information on the admit card. If there are any errors, they should contact the TS TET authorities immediately to get them corrected.

About the TS TET 2025 Exam:

The TS TET 2025 exam will be held from June 18 to 30, 2025, in two shifts each day. It will be conducted online as a Computer-Based Test (CBT), with the morning session from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and the afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) is organised by the Department of School Education to assess the eligibility of candidates for teaching roles in government and aided primary and upper primary schools across the state.