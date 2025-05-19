TSBIE Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Begins on May 22; Hall Tickets Available at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here | Image: File Photo

TS Inter Supplementary Admit Card 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall ticket for supplementary exams. Students who signed up for the exams can download the admit cards on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Students are advised to thoroughly check all the details on their hall ticket, such as the exam date, time, venue, and personal information. Carrying the hall ticket to the examination centre is mandatory. Students must also follow all the exam-related guidelines issued by TSBIE.

TS Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “Intermediate Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025”.

Step 3: Select your course – General or Vocational – and choose the correct year (First Year or Second Year).

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number or any other required details.

Step 5: Click the “Submit” button.

Step 6: Your TS Intermediate Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout to carry with you on the day of the exam.

Direct Link to Download - TS Inter Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025

About TSBIE Inter Supplementary Exam 2025:

The Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations will begin on May 22, and continue until May 29, 2025. The exams will be held in two shifts each day — the morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

This year, a total of 4,12,724 students have enrolled to appear for these exams. Out of the total, 16,994 students are from the first-year vocational stream, while 2,49,032 students belong to the first-year general stream.