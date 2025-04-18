UBSE UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025 to Be Announced Tomorrow at ubse.uk.gov.in, Know How to Check

UK Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 results tomorrow, April 19. Students and parents can access the results by visiting the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

The results will be announced during a press conference. Students must note that the marksheets available online will be provisional. Students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools later.

UBSE UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Websites to Check

ubse.uk.gov.in

uaresults.nic.in

Uttarakhand Board Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the 'Examination Result' section.

Step 3: Choose your class – either ‘Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025’ or ‘Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025’.

Step 4: Enter your login details, such as roll number, date of birth, registration number, or application number.

Step 5: Click the 'Submit' button after filling in all the required information.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and save your Uttarakhand Board 10th or 12th Result 2025 for future reference.

