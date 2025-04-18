sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • UBSE UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025 to Be Announced Tomorrow at ubse.uk.gov.in, Know How to Check

Updated April 18th 2025, 15:43 IST

UBSE UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025 to Be Announced Tomorrow at ubse.uk.gov.in, Know How to Check

UK Board Result 2025: Students and parents can access the results by visiting the official website. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
UBSE UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025
UBSE UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025 to Be Announced Tomorrow | Image: File Photo

UK Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 results tomorrow, April 19. Students and parents can access the results by visiting the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. 

The results will be announced during a press conference. Students must note that the marksheets available online will be provisional. Students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools later. 

UBSE UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Websites to Check  

  • ubse.uk.gov.in 
  • uaresults.nic.in 

Uttarakhand Board Result 2025: Steps to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official UBSE website at ubse.uk.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for the 'Examination Result' section. 

Step 3: Choose your class – either ‘Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025’ or ‘Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025’. 

Step 4: Enter your login details, such as roll number, date of birth, registration number, or application number. 

Step 5: Click the 'Submit' button after filling in all the required information. 

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen. 

Step 7: Download and save your Uttarakhand Board 10th or 12th Result 2025 for future reference. 

About UK Board Exam 2025: 

This year, the UBSE Class 12 exams were conducted from 21 February to 11 March 2025 at multiple centres across Uttarakhand. Approximately 1,09,713 students appeared for the exams and are now eagerly waiting for their results, which will play a key role in shaping their future academic or career paths. 

ALSO READ: MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result Date, Here’s How to Download Scorecard

Published April 18th 2025, 15:43 IST