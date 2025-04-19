UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Uttarakhand UBSE Result OUT at ubse.uk.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

UBSE UK Board Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the results for Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Students can now access their results online by visiting the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

To check the UK Board results, students need to go to the results section of the official website. Then, they should select the link for either Class 10 or Class 12 and enter their roll number, date of birth, and registration number.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the "Examination Result" link.

Step 3: Choose the relevant option – either "Class 10 Result 2025" or "Class 12 Result 2025".

Step 4: Enter your registration number and roll number in the required fields.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button to view your result.

Step 6: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future use.

Direct Link to Check - UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025

UK Board Result 2025: Supplementary Exams and Re-evaluation Process

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams. The complete schedule for these exams will be released shortly after the results are announced.