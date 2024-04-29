Advertisement

New Delhi: The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), M Jagadesh Kumar, has announced a change in the date for the UGC-NET exam. Originally scheduled for June 16th, the UGC-NET exam will now take place on June 18th, 2024. This decision comes after careful consideration by both the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the UGC. The UGC-NET exam will be conducted by the NTA in OMR mode across India on a single day.

“The National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day. NTA will soon issue a formal notification,” UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated with official announcements from the UGC and the NTA regarding further details and instructions for the UGC-NET exam on June 18th, 2024.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

