UGC-NET 2026 Final Answer Key Out For 84 Subjects, 3 Papers Still Cancelled | Check Direct Link

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally published the definitive answer keys for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2026, bringing much-needed clarity for aspirants awaiting their scores. The final keys have been released, covering 84 subjects, and candidates can now access them through the official online portal.

According to figures cited by the NTA, close to 7.96 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year. As per information, those who sat for the test can now match their own responses against the official keys to arrive at an approximate total before the results are formally declared.

In an update shared on social media, the agency confirmed the release. The post stated, “The Final Answer Keys of UGC-NET 2026 have been officially released for 84 subjects. Access Your Subject Answer Key - Log in using your credentials - View the Final Answer Key of Your Subject. Access your subject answer key here: https://t.co/roExIJGkUd,” accompanied by an official graphic from the National Testing Agency on August 28.

Objections Reviewed Before Final Keys

The publication of the final keys was done after the provisional versions were issued earlier in the cycle. At that stage, the candidates were given a window to contest any answer they believed to be incorrect within the stipulated deadline. The NTA officials stated that the final versions have been compiled only after thoroughly examining all the challenges and representations received from candidates.

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To check the keys, the candidates have been advised to visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, navigate to the UGC-NET section on the homepage and click on the link designated for the UGC-NET 2026 final answer key. After selecting the relevant subject, the answer key can be downloaded and compared with the responses marked in the examination. The agency has urged candidates to retain a copy for future reference.

What Happens Next And Why 3 Papers Were Cancelled

The final answer key will now form the basis of the evaluation process. The candidates will need to wait for the official result and the scorecard to learn their final marks and qualification status. The UGC-NET is administered by the NTA to ascertain eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as assistant professor and admission to PhD programmes, as applicable under the prevailing eligibility criteria.

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Notably, the June 2026 session, conducted from June 22 to 30 across 87 subjects, was not allegedly without controversy. The candidates flagged multiple inaccuracies in the question papers for English, Commerce and Sociology. Following the complaints, an NTA-constituted expert committee examined the papers and identified factual, typographical and translation errors, along with repeated questions.