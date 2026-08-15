UGC NET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out Tomorrow on Official Website: Check How To Download

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2026 examination tomorrow.

Candidates who appeared for the national-level eligibility test can view and download their provisional answer key, question paper, and recorded response sheets directly from the official website at [ugcnet.nta.nic.in](https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in).

Along with the provisional answer key, the NTA will also open a window for candidates to submit challenges or objections.

Those who find discrepancies in the provisional answers can log in to the portal and challenge specific questions by paying a non-refundable processing fee per question within the stipulated timeframe.

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How to Download the UGC NET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to access and download their answer keys once the portal link is activated:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to [ugcnet.nta.nic.in](https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in).

2. Find the Link: Click on the notification link that reads **"UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key / Response Sheet Challenge"** on the homepage.

3. Log In: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password) along with the security PIN.

4. View Documents: Access your recorded response sheet alongside the provisional answer key.

5. Download and Save: Save the PDF file to your device and take a printout for score calculation and future reference.

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What Happens Next?

Subject experts at NTA will evaluate all objections submitted during the challenge window. If a challenge is verified as correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

The NTA will then release the final answer key, which will form the basis for declaring the official UGC NET 2026 results.