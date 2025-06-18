UGC NET June Admit Card 2025: NTA Will Release Exam City Slip Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, When and Where to Check

Updated 18 June 2025 at 12:23 IST
UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the UGC NET exam city intimation slip and admit card soon. Once available, candidates will be able to download both documents from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
The NTA will first release the exam city slips, followed by the admit cards. The exam city slip will inform candidates about the city where their exam centre is located. The admit card will include the full address of the exam centre along with other important details related to the examination.
Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the UGC NET City Intimation Slip.
Step 3: A login page will appear on your screen.
Step 4: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth to log in.
Step 5: Your UGC NET exam city intimation slip will be displayed.
Step 6: Download the slip and take a printout for future use.
Step 1: Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says “UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip”.
Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and the Security Pin as shown on the screen.
Step 4: Your UGC NET 2025 city intimation slip will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Review the details carefully and download the slip.
Step 6: Keep a printed or digital copy for future reference.
The UGC NET June 2025 examination will be conducted in two shifts each day throughout the exam period. The first shift will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, while the second shift will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
UGC NET is held twice a year, typically in June and December, and is organised to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for various academic roles. These include the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. programmes, or admission to Ph.D. programmes only, in recognised universities and colleges across the country.
Published 18 June 2025 at 12:19 IST