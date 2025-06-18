UGC NET June Admit Card 2025: NTA Will Release Exam City Slip Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, When and Where to Check

UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card: NTA will Release Exam City Slip soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in | Image: File Photo

UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the UGC NET exam city intimation slip and admit card soon. Once available, candidates will be able to download both documents from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The NTA will first release the exam city slips, followed by the admit cards. The exam city slip will inform candidates about the city where their exam centre is located. The admit card will include the full address of the exam centre along with other important details related to the examination.

UGC NET June Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the UGC NET City Intimation Slip.

Step 3: A login page will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth to log in.

Step 5: Your UGC NET exam city intimation slip will be displayed.

Step 6: Download the slip and take a printout for future use.

About UGC NET June 2025:

The UGC NET June 2025 examination will be conducted in two shifts each day throughout the exam period. The first shift will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, while the second shift will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.