Updated 3 July 2025 at 15:33 IST

UGC NET June Answer Key 2025 Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Here's How to Download

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 answer key will be released soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can log in to view and challenge it by paying Rs 200 per question. The exam was held from June 25–29 for 83 subjects.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
UGC NET June Answer Key 2025 Soon
UGC NET Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for UGC NET June 2025 soon. Once available, candidates who appeared for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) will be able to access the answer key on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. 

Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can view the answer key by logging into their dashboard on the official website using their application number, date of birth, and Captcha code. 

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key. 

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password, or date of birth. 

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference. 

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Objection  

Once the UGC NET June 2025 answer keys are released, candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers will have the option to raise objections. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question will be charged for each challenge. Further details regarding the process will be provided in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates. 

About UGC NET Exam 2025: 

The UGC NET 2025 examination was held over five days, June 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, in two shifts each day: the morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and the afternoon session from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. 

The June 2025 session covered 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, French, Spanish, Sociology, Mass Communication, Visual Arts, and several others. Except for language-specific papers, all question papers were provided in both English and Hindi. The exam consisted of two papers, each featuring multiple-choice, objective-type questions. 

Published 3 July 2025 at 15:33 IST