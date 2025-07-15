UGC NET June Result 2025: Scorecard Will Be Available Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know How to Download

UGC NET 2025: NTA Scorecard to Be Available Soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in — Know how to download | Image: File Photo

UGC NET June Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2025 result online soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

To check the result, candidates need to log in using their application number or roll number along with their date of birth.

Going by past trends, the final answer key and UGC NET June 2025 result are likely to be declared by the end of July or in early August. Generally, the NTA announces the results 15 to 20 days after the answer key challenge window closes.

UGC NET June Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘UGC NET June 2025 Result’.

Step 3: A login page will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin correctly, then click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review your scores and download a copy for future reference.

About UGC NET June Exam 2025:

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a national-level exam held to determine the eligibility of candidates for the role of Assistant Professor or for both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.

The UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted on June 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 in two shifts each day. The first shift ran from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the second was held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.