UGC NET Result Date 2025 Announced: Check Details, Release Date and Time Here

Updated 17 July 2025 at 13:23 IST
UGC NET Result Date 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the UGC NET June 2025 results will be published on July 22. Candidates who sat the exam can view their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The scorecard will include key details such as subject-wise marks, percentile, category-wise cut-off marks, and the candidate’s qualifying status. Once released, it will clearly show whether the candidate is eligible for the post of Assistant Professor and/or the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).
Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says “UGC NET June 2025 Scorecard.”
Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: Fill in the CAPTCHA/security pin as shown on the screen.
Step 5: Click Submit to view your result.
Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future use.
The UGC NET June 2025 examination was held from June 25 to 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on July 5, and the objection window opened on July 6. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until July 8, 2025.
The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is a prominent national-level exam that determines eligibility for the roles of Assistant Professor and for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in colleges and universities across India. The June 2025 session was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, held in multiple shifts at various exam centres nationwide.
