UGC NET Result Date 2025 Announced: Check Details, Release Date and Time Here

UGC NET Result Date 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the UGC NET June 2025 results will be published on July 22. Candidates who sat the exam can view their results on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The scorecard will include key details such as subject-wise marks, percentile, category-wise cut-off marks, and the candidate’s qualifying status. Once released, it will clearly show whether the candidate is eligible for the post of Assistant Professor and/or the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

UGC NET Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “UGC NET June 2025 Scorecard.”

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Fill in the CAPTCHA/security pin as shown on the screen.

Step 5: Click Submit to view your result.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future use.

About UGC NET Exam 2025:

The UGC NET June 2025 examination was held from June 25 to 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on July 5, and the objection window opened on July 6. Candidates were allowed to raise objections until July 8, 2025.