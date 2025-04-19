UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025: Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage, And Other Details Here

UK Board Results 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results today, April 19. The results were announced by State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat during a press conference, where he also shared the overall pass percentage and names of the top-performing students. Students can view their results on the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

The Uttarakhand Board has recorded its best results in the last four years, with 90.77 per cent of students passing the Class 10 exams and 83.23 per cent clearing Class 12. In the Class 10 results, Jitin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan secured the top position together, while Anushka Rana ranked first in Class 12.

Students can view their results through the official websites, by SMS, or using the DigiLocker platform. Please remember, the online mark sheets are provisional. The original mark sheets for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be issued by the schools later.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Division-wise Stats

Here is a clear table showing the division-wise results for the UK Board 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12:

Division Class 10 Class 12 Distinction – 7,575 First Division 30,681 41,290 Second Division 41,966 38,536 Third Division 14,631 415

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Toppers List

UK Board Class 10 Toppers 2025:

Rank Name Marks 1. Kamal Singh Chauhan, Jatin Joshi 496 2. Kanaklata 495 3. Divyam, Priya, Deepa Joshi 494 4. Piyush Rawat, Arman Singh Chand, Tamanna, Ajay Bahuguna, Shristi Bhatt, Shraddha Joshi, Pankaj Singh Bisht, Anjali Atwal 492 5. Falak, Deepika, Aditya Purohit, Vinay Kumar 491

UK Board Class 12 Toppers 2025:

Rank Name Marks 1. Anushka Rana 493 2. Keshav Bhatt, Komal Kumari 489 3. Ayush Singh Rawat 484

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Alternate Ways to Check Result

To ease the load on the official result websites, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has introduced alternative ways for students to access their Class 10 and Class 12 results. One convenient method is through DigiLocker, where students can log in using their Aadhaar-linked mobile number to view their digital mark sheets.