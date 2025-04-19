sb.scorecardresearch
  UK Board 10th 12th Result 2025: Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage, And Other Details Here

Updated April 19th 2025, 13:31 IST

UK Board Results 2025 declared: Class 10 pass rate 90.77%, Class 12 at 83.23%. Toppers, stats and details released.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
UK Board Results 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results today, April 19. The results were announced by State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat during a press conference, where he also shared the overall pass percentage and names of the top-performing students. Students can view their results on the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. 

The Uttarakhand Board has recorded its best results in the last four years, with 90.77 per cent of students passing the Class 10 exams and 83.23 per cent clearing Class 12. In the Class 10 results, Jitin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan secured the top position together, while Anushka Rana ranked first in Class 12. 

Students can view their results through the official websites, by SMS, or using the DigiLocker platform. Please remember, the online mark sheets are provisional. The original mark sheets for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be issued by the schools later. 

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Division-wise Stats 

Here is a clear table showing the division-wise results for the UK Board 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12:

DivisionClass 10Class 12
Distinction7,575
First Division30,68141,290
Second Division41,96638,536
Third Division14,631415

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Toppers List

UK Board Class 10 Toppers 2025:

RankNameMarks
1.Kamal Singh Chauhan, Jatin Joshi496
2.Kanaklata495
3.Divyam, Priya, Deepa Joshi494
4.Piyush Rawat, Arman Singh Chand, Tamanna, Ajay Bahuguna, Shristi Bhatt, Shraddha Joshi, Pankaj Singh Bisht, Anjali Atwal492
5.Falak, Deepika, Aditya Purohit, Vinay Kumar491

UK Board Class 12 Toppers 2025:

RankNameMarks 
1.Anushka Rana493
2.Keshav Bhatt, Komal Kumari489
3.Ayush Singh Rawat484

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Alternate Ways to Check Result  

To ease the load on the official result websites, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has introduced alternative ways for students to access their Class 10 and Class 12 results. One convenient method is through DigiLocker, where students can log in using their Aadhaar-linked mobile number to view their digital mark sheets.  

Another option is to check the results via SMS. To do this, students need to type “UK10 [Roll Number]” for Class 10 or “UK12 [Roll Number]” for Class 12 and send it to 5676750. 

Published April 19th 2025, 13:30 IST