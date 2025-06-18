UKPSC PCS Admit Card 2025 Out at psc.uk.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

UKPSC PCS Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for the UKPSC PCS 2025 exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

To access the hall ticket, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth.

UKPSC PCS Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “UKPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025”.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the login page.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save a copy of the admit card for future use.

UPSC Prelims 2025 Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination serves only as a screening test. It includes two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT). Each paper carries 200 marks and has a duration of two hours. Paper 2 (CSAT) is qualifying in nature—candidates must score at least 33 per cent to pass. Paper 1 is considered for merit ranking. There is also a negative marking of one-third of the marks for every incorrect answer in both papers.

About UPSC Prelims Exam 2025:

The UKPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2025 is scheduled to be held on June 29. It will consist of two papers. The first paper, General Studies, will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while the second paper, General Aptitude Test, will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.