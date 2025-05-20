ULET 2025 Registration Begins at admissions.univraj.org, Know How to Apply | Image: File Photo

The University of Rajasthan has opened the admission portal for the Rajasthan University LLB entrance test (ULET) 2025 today, May 20. Eligible candidates can fill out the ULET 2025 application form through the official website at admissions.univraj.org.

The last date to submit the ULET 2025 application form is June 20.

ULET 2025: Total 660 LLB Seats Announced

Admission to the three-year LLB programme will be offered for a total of 660 seats. This includes 600 regular seats and 60 seats reserved for candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Out of the total, 330 seats—comprising 300 regular and 30 EWS seats—are available at University Law College. The remaining 330 seats are offered at the University Law College Centre-II under the self-financing scheme.

ULET Registration 2025: How to Fill the Application Form

Step 1: Go to the official website at ulet.univraj.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for the ULET 2025 application form.

Step 3: Begin by entering your basic information, including your full name, father's name, date of birth, and preferred method of fee payment.

Step 4: Upload your recent passport-sized photograph, signature, and scanned copies of the necessary documents, as per the university’s guidelines.

Step 5: Carefully fill in all the remaining details required in the application form.

Step 6: Make the payment for the application fee to complete your submission.

Step 7: Once done, download and print a copy of your completed application form for future use.

About ULET 2025 Entrance Exam:

The ULET 2025 entrance exam is scheduled to take place on July 4 for candidates applying to the 3-year LLB course for the 2025–26 academic session at University Law College, Jaipur, and University Law College Centre-II, Jaipur. The exam will be held in Jaipur and will run for two hours, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

What is ULET?