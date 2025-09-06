UNIRAJ Result 2025 for BEd Part 1, 2 Declared at result.uniraj.ac.in, Direct Link to Check

UNIRAJ Result 2025: The University of Rajasthan has released the results for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Part I and Part II exams. Candidates can now view and download their mark sheets from the official Rajasthan University results website at result.uniraj.ac.in.

To check their results, candidates must log in with their required credentials.

The University also published the results for Master of Arts (M.A.), Master of Science (M.Sc.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes earlier this week. If any candidate finds discrepancies or encounters technical problems while checking their results, they are advised to contact the examination cell for help.

UNIRAJ BEd Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official results website at result.uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the link for your specific course.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click 'submit'.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: After reviewing it, download the page and print a copy for your records.

Direct Link to Check - UNIRAJ BEd Result 2025

About UNIRAJ BEd Exam 2025:

The B.Ed Part I examinations were held from July 2 to 11, 2025, during the morning session from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The B.Ed Part II examinations took place between July 4 and July 14, 2025, with afternoon sessions from 3:00 p.m. to either 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.

For more information, candidates should visit the official website of Rajasthan University.