University Grants Commission Issues Warning Against 22 Fake Universities Across India, Including Delhi Institute | Check Key Points

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning against 22 educational institutions, which it deems unrecognised and unauthorised to provide degree programmes. Among them is the popular Institute of Management and Engineering in Delhi, which, according to the regulator, is not recognised by the UGC Act of 1956 as all of its degrees are invalid from an academic and professional standpoint.

According to UGC data, there are currently 22 unrecognised institutions operating as "universities" in India, with Delhi having 9 of them and Uttar Pradesh having the second-highest number, 5. The remainder are located in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry. The UGC issued this notice as part of its ongoing effort to curb the persistent issue of fake universities misleading and exploiting students who have no idea how to confirm an institution's legal status.

Delhi's supremacy isn't a coincidence. Such operators thrive in the capital because of its sizable student population, convenient anonymity, and robust broker network. In order to seem respectable, institutions here frequently adopt names that seem credible, such as "National," "Technology," "Management," or “Institute.”

Many of these organisations copy legitimate remote learning institutions by using terms like "Vidyapeeth," "Parishad," or "Open University" to offer low-cost, low-entry programs that serve more as credential substitutes than as actual education. The strategy may be replicated anywhere where there is aspirational demand, loose advertising regulations, and delayed enforcement, as demonstrated by the states with fewer cases, such as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Puducherry.

Risk Factors

UGC has made both the list of accredited universities and the list of fraudulent institutions publicly accessible. However, rather than checking credentials on official portals, a lot of parents and students still rely on brochures, ads, or word-of-mouth guarantees. The issue is fueled by this false faith, which is frequently reinforced by coaching agents and sponsored search results.

Operators use terminology that sounds legitimate but has no legal standing when it comes to awarding degrees, such as "industry partnerships," "international validation," and “autonomous status.” The UGC may only issue notices and warnings, but in the end, the state governments are responsible for taking action against unlawful institutions

Fake institutions frequently change their names or locations prior to closing due to jurisdictional overlap and bureaucratic delays. In the end, the lack of prompt consequences, rather than a lack of regulations, is the main issue. Due to the system's slow reaction, these organisations can continue resurfacing under different names, making degree fraud a low-risk, high-return venture.

Students' Checklist