UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2025 Out at bujhansi.ac.in, Direct Link to Download | Image: File Photo

Bundelkhand University has officially released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) 2025. Candidates who have completed the registration process can now download their hall tickets from the official website of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi at bujhansi.ac.in.

The UP B.Ed JEE is an important entrance exam for students who wish to join the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme in Uttar Pradesh. After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check key details such as their name, exam date, exam centre address, photograph, and the instructions for the exam.

UP BEd JEE Admit Card 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website: bujhansi.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘UP BEd Admit Card 2025’.

Step 3: Log in using your User ID and Password.

Step 4: After logging in, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and either save it to your device or take a printout for future use.

NOTE: It is recommended to take a printout of the admit card and bring it along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

About UP BEd Entrance Exam 2025:

The UP BEd entrance examination is scheduled to take place on 1st June 2025. It will consist of two papers. Paper 1 will have 100 questions based on General Knowledge and Language, where candidates can choose between English or Hindi. This paper will carry a total of 200 marks, and the duration will be 3 hours.