UP Board 2026 Results: Board Announces Toppers Crossing 97%, Sitapur and Barabanki Students Sweep Top Spots

The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh, has officially released the merit list for the Year 2026 High School and Intermediate examinations, highlighting the top-performing students across the state.

In the Intermediate results, Shikha Verma secured the first position with an impressive score of 97.60%. She is a student of Baburam Savitri Devi IC Shekhpur Bilauli Bajar Pahala, Sitapur. The second position is shared by Nandani Gupta from Sarvodaya Jankalyan IC Khera Bareilly and Shriya Verma from Maharani Laxmi Bai Memorial IC Barabanki, both scoring 97.20%. The third rank is held jointly by Surbhi Yadav from Sarvodaya Janakalyan IC in Bareilly and Puja Pal from Maharani Laxmi Bai IC in Barabanki, who both achieved a score of 97.00%.

In the higher secondary examination category, the top spot is shared by two students, Kashish Verma and Anshika Verma, both of whom earned a remarkable 97.83%. Kashish Verma represents Baburam Savitri Devi IC Shekhpur Bilauli Bajar Pahala, Sitapur, while Anshika Verma is from The Modern Academy Inter College, Zaidpur Barabanki. They are followed by Aditi from Modern Academy Inter College in Barbanki in the second position with 97.50%. The third rank for High School is shared by three students: Arpita from Baburam Savitri Devi IC, Sitapur, Rishabh Sahu from Lord Krishna Public High School, Jhansi, and Pari Verma from The Modern Academy Inter College, Barabanki, all scoring 97.33% to round out the top tier of the state's academic performers.

The result has put Sitapur and Barabanki at the helm of the list with all toppers hailing from these two cities except one. As promised by the CM Yogi Adityanath, the students will receive a personal visit from the Department of Education along with cash awards, tablets, and official certificates of recognition.