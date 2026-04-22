‘Hindu Se Itni Nafrat Kyu’: Viral Video Shows Man Chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ While Smashing Lenskart Glasses | WATCH

Viral: Sometimes, the internet doesn’t just react, it performs. A new viral video is now adding fresh fuel to the ongoing controversy around Lenskart, and it’s grabbing attention for all the dramatic reasons.

The video, shared on X by Mohit Chauhan, has already clocked over 287.6K views, 480+ comments, 8K likes, and more than 1.1K reshares. And what’s in it? Something that people online can’t seem to ignore.

What is in the Viral Video?

A man is seen walking out of a Lenskart store after buying not one, but two pairs of glasses. Moments later, he drops them on the ground and smashes them, deliberately, aggressively, while chanting “Jai Shree Ram.”

He calls Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal a “terrorist,” accusing the company of not allowing employees to wear religious symbols like bindi and tilak.

Advertisement

At one point, he says, “Hindu se itni nafrat kyu, jo hindu dharam ka nahi, hindu dharam unka bhi nahi.” (Why is there so much hatred towards Hindu religion? Those who do not support Hinduism, the Hindu religion does not support them.)

The video was posted with the caption, “Bro bought glasses from Lenskart store, paid for them, walked out of the store, and then broke them to make a video opposing Lenskart. Highest IQ sanghis”

Advertisement

How is Internet Reacting?

As expected, the internet had a lot to say, and most of it wasn’t supportive. One user said, “That will probably increase the sales which were stagnant.”

Another joked, “Bro funded Lenskart, did QC testing himself, and still thinks it’s a boycott.” Someone else pointed out, “Lol these sanghis dont realise that lenskart has already recorded the revenue from his purchase and added it to its profits.”

Another comment read, “That's 100 rs sunglass from local market... However quality of lenskart sunglass is similar to that but it's costly” One user took a different angle, “Stupidity of the guy and his logic aside, how easily we litter!”

Another questioned the logic: “Does he know that he paid for those glasses?”

One comment urged, “Help poor and needy people in spite of doing all this dramas, this nonsense won't help in anything. Stop this!” A user added sarcastically, “Gold membership can allow free replacement.”

And another summed it up with irony: “Please all do that...let the sales increase and also profits”

Why is Lenskart under fire?

This viral moment didn’t come out of nowhere. The backlash began earlier this week when an alleged internal grooming policy of Lenskart started circulating online. According to netizens, the document indicated that employees were not permitted to wear religious symbols such as bindi and tilak at work.

The remark rapidly sparked fury, particularly among members of the Hindu community, sparking demands for a boycott. Peyush Bansal responded to the matter, stating that the paper was out of date and did not reflect the company's current policy.

He clarified that there are no prohibitions on religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and apologized for any confusion. Soon after, Lenskart released another statement, highlighting its Indian roots and inclusive work culture. The company said its 2,400+ stores are run by people who bring their traditions and beliefs to work every day.

They added: “Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians... That is not something we will ever ask anyone to leave at the door.”

To address concerns further, the company also made its updated ‘In-Store Style Guide’ public. The new guidelines explicitly allow employees to wear all forms of religious and cultural symbols, including bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, and turban.