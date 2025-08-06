UP Board Compartment Result 2025 For Class 10th and 12th Likely Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Know How to Check

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 For Class 10th and 12th Likely Soon | Image: Unsplash

UP Board Compartment 10th and 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP-Board Compartment Result 2025 for Class 10 and Class 12 soon. Students who sat for these supplementary examinations can check their results online on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

To access their CBSE 10th supplementary result 2025, students must log in to the official website using their school code, roll number, admit card number, and date of birth.

Separately, the UP Board has not yet announced the date and time for the release of the Class 10 and Class 12 compartment results. The Class 10 compartment marksheet will contain the candidate's personal details, marks, and their qualifying status.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Where to Check

To check their CBSE Class 10 supplementary results for 2025, students need to visit one of the official websites and log in with their credentials.

The results are available on the following websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link for "UP Board Class 10 and 12 Compartment Result 2025".

Step 3: Enter your roll number and school code into the required fields.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: You can then view, download, and print your result for your records.

