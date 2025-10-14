UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Class 10th, 12th Time Table to Release Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Details Here

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Class 10th, 12th Timetable to Release Soon | Image: X

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is due to publish the official Timetable (date sheet) for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations shortly. Students can view the entire 2026 examination schedule on the board's official website at upmsp.edu.in.

The date sheet will be available as a simple PDF file for direct download, meaning students can check the dates online without needing any login details or credentials.

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the board's official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the section labelled “Important Notification & Download”.

Step 3: Find and click the link titled “UP Board High School and Intermediate Timetable 2026”.

Step 4: The Class 10 and 12 date sheets will open immediately as a PDF document on your screen.

Step 5: Download the official UP Board 10th and 12th Timetable for 2026.

Step 6: Finally, print a hard copy of the exam dates and keep it securely for future reference.

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Details Mentioned

Students can check the details mentioned in the UP-Board Exam Date Sheet 2026.

Subjects-wise names

Subject codes

Exam dates

Exam timings

Instructions for the exam day

UP Board Exams 2026: Passing Criteria