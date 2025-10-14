Updated 14 October 2025 at 11:53 IST
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Class 10th, 12th Time Table to Release Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Details Here
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 is expected soon on the official website. Students can check the subject-wise timetable, exam dates, and preparation tips once released. Stay updated for the latest board exam schedule.
Education News
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is due to publish the official Timetable (date sheet) for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 examinations shortly. Students can view the entire 2026 examination schedule on the board's official website at upmsp.edu.in.
The date sheet will be available as a simple PDF file for direct download, meaning students can check the dates online without needing any login details or credentials.
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the board's official website at upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the section labelled “Important Notification & Download”.
Step 3: Find and click the link titled “UP Board High School and Intermediate Timetable 2026”.
Step 4: The Class 10 and 12 date sheets will open immediately as a PDF document on your screen.
Step 5: Download the official UP Board 10th and 12th Timetable for 2026.
Step 6: Finally, print a hard copy of the exam dates and keep it securely for future reference.
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Details Mentioned
Students can check the details mentioned in the UP-Board Exam Date Sheet 2026.
- Subjects-wise names
- Subject codes
- Exam dates
- Exam timings
- Instructions for the exam day
UP Board Exams 2026: Passing Criteria
To move forward in their academic path, students must pass the UP-Board Class 10 and 12 examinations in 2026. Students need to score a minimum of 33% in each required subject to pass the exams. If a student achieves a score of less than 33% in any compulsory subject, they will be marked as having failed. Students who are dissatisfied with their grades have the option to sit a supplemental examination.
Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj
Published On: 14 October 2025 at 11:53 IST