UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: UPMSP 10th, 12th Time Table Releasing Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Know How to Check

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will shortly publish the 2026 timetable for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations. Students will be able to download the date sheet from the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

The UPMSP Class 10 timetable for 2026 will be published as a PDF document, covering all subjects. For context, the UP-Board 10th-class timetable for 2025 was released on November 18, 2024.

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Know How to Check

Step 1: Go to the board's official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'Important Notification & Download' section.

Step 3: Find and click the link titled 'UP Board High School and Intermediate Timetable 2026'.

Step 4: The date sheets for both UPMSP Class 10 and 12 will appear on your screen as a PDF.

Step 5: Download the UP-Board Timetable for 2026 (Class 10 and 12).

Step 6: Finally, print a copy of the exam dates to keep for your future reference.

About UP Board Exam 2026: