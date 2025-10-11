Updated 11 October 2025 at 10:30 IST
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: UPMSP 10th, 12th Time Table Releasing Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Know How to Check
UPMSP is set to release the UP Board 2026 exam date sheet for Class 10 and 12 soon. Check the expected release date, timetable update, and how to download at upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will shortly publish the 2026 timetable for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations. Students will be able to download the date sheet from the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
The UPMSP Class 10 timetable for 2026 will be published as a PDF document, covering all subjects. For context, the UP-Board 10th-class timetable for 2025 was released on November 18, 2024.
UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2026: Know How to Check
Step 1: Go to the board's official website at upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'Important Notification & Download' section.
Step 3: Find and click the link titled 'UP Board High School and Intermediate Timetable 2026'.
Step 4: The date sheets for both UPMSP Class 10 and 12 will appear on your screen as a PDF.
Step 5: Download the UP-Board Timetable for 2026 (Class 10 and 12).
Step 6: Finally, print a copy of the exam dates to keep for your future reference.
About UP Board Exam 2026:
The UP-Board Exam Pattern for 2026 (for both Class 10 and 12) uses a mix of question styles, including both multiple-choice and longer, written (descriptive) answers. The total marks for each subject are generally 100. Typically, 70 to 80 marks are allocated for the theory exam, with the remaining 20 to 30 marks coming from internal assessments and practical examinations.
