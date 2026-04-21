UPMSP Results 2026: DigiLocker Hint Suggests UP Board Class 10,12 Result Results Soon

Prayagraj: Millions of students across Uttar Pradesh are on high alert following a major update from the digital documentation platform, DigiLocker.

A recent notification and setup update on the platform suggests that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is in the final stages of releasing the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board exam results for the 2026 academic session.

The DigiLocker Hint

The speculation gained momentum after DigiLocker’s official interface updated its "Education" section to include the 2026 Examination cycle for the UP Board.

In previous years, such updates on the government-backed platform have occurred 24 to 48 hours before the official announcement by the board.

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DigiLocker has also issued a message to students via its social media handles, urging them to create and verify their accounts to access their digital marksheets and certificates instantly.

This digital "push" is a standard protocol used to reduce the heavy traffic load on the official UPMSP servers once the results go live.

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Record Participation and Evaluation

This year, more than 55 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examinations held in February and March.

The evaluation process, which involved over 1.4 lakh examiners at 250+ centres across the state, was completed in record time earlier this month.

The UPMSP has maintained a strict "zero-tolerance" policy regarding cheating during the exams, utilising AI-monitored CCTV cameras at all centres.

Officials believe that the 2026 results may reflect a higher pass percentage due to revised curriculum patterns and improved attendance in rural districts.

Where and How to Check Results?

Once the formal announcement is made at the UPMSP headquarters in Prayagraj, students can access their results through the following official channels:

Official Websites: upmsp.edu.in and upresults. nic. in

DigiLocker: By logging in with their Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

SMS: Students can also check their scores by sending a specific code (UP10 or UP12, followed by their Roll Number) to the designated board numbers.

What’s Next for Students?

The board usually provides a 15-day window after the results for students to apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation if they are not satisfied with their marks.

Furthermore, the schedule for compartment exams for those who failed to secure passing marks in one or two subjects will likely be released alongside the main results.