UP Board Result 2026 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th, How to Check Sarkari Result Direct Link, Digilocker, Scorecard, Marksheet Topper

UPMSP Results 2026: Live Updates | Image: UPMSP

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result @ upmsp.edu.in | Scorecard, Marksheet, Toppers, UPMSP Board Result 2026 Check UPMSP Class 10th & 12th result on upmsp.edu.in. Get direct link, download scorecard, marksheet, pass percentage, topper list and latest updates here. Tune in for all the latest updates.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026?

The results will be declared online, and once available, students can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites at upmsp.edu.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

Steps to Follow

Visit the official website of UPMSP.

Click on the link for “UP Board High School Result 2026” or “UP Board Intermediate Result 2026".

Enter your roll number and submit the details.

View and download your result.

Students can also access their results through the DigiLocker by logging in with their Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

SMS: Students can also check their scores by sending a specific code (UP10 or UP12, followed by their roll number) to the designated board numbers.

To pass the UP Board examinations, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Students failing to achieve the minimum marks will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations.

