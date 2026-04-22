UP Board Result 2026: When Will the UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Be Declared ?

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board Result 2026 for both High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) in April 2026 soon, with sources indicating that the result may be declared on April 25, and they generally announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results simultaneously.

This year, more than 55 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examinations. The examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted between February 18 and March 12, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode.

Students should keep their roll numbers ready to check their results instantly through the official website of UP Board.

UP Board Result 2026 Date and Time

Based on previous years' trends, the UP Board is likely to declare the results on 25 April 2025 (tentatively).

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In 2025, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on April 25, and in 2024, the results were announced earlier on April 20. Similarly, in 2023, the results were announced on April 25.

However, the board has not yet made an official announcement regarding the exact date and time.

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Earlier, the DigiLocker X handle on April 20 also confirmed that the results will be announced “very soon”.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026?

The results will be declared online, and once available, students can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites at upmsp.edu.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

Steps to Follow

Visit the official website of UPMSP. Click on the link for “UP Board High School Result 2026” or “UP Board Intermediate Result 2026". Enter your roll number and submit the details. View and download your result.

Students can also access their results through the DigiLocker by logging in with their Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

SMS: Students can also check their scores by sending a specific code (UP10 or UP12, followed by their roll number) to the designated board numbers.

To pass the UP Board examinations, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Students failing to achieve the minimum marks will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations.

The UP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 and 12 is a crucial milestone in every student’s academic journey. With millions of candidates awaiting their results, timely and accurate information becomes essential. Students are advised to stay prepared with their roll numbers and monitor updates regularly.

What’s Next for Students?

The board usually provides a 15-day window after the results for students to apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation if they are not satisfied with their marks.

Furthermore, the schedule for compartment exams for those who failed to secure passing marks in one or two subjects will likely be released alongside the main results.