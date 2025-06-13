UP CPET Admit Card 2025 Out at abvmucet25.co.in, Direct Link to Download | Image: File Photo

UP CPET Hall Ticket 2025: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) has released the Uttar Pradesh Common Paramedical Entrance Test (UP CPET) 2025 admit card. Registered candidates can now access the UP CEPT admit card 2025 on the official website, abvmucet25.co.in.

Candidates can now download their CPET 2025 admit card by logging in using their registration number and password.

The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, exam centre, gender, photograph, and signature. On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the CPET 2025 admit card along with two recent colour passport-size photographs.

If applicable, they should also bring a valid PwD certificate and an officially approved scribe letter in case a scribe has been arranged.

UP CPET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at abvmuup.edu.in or abvmucet25.co.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘UP CPET 2025 Admit Card’ link under the Admissions section or the Latest Updates on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link and enter your registration ID and password or your date of birth.

Step 4: Once logged in, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully, including your name, roll number, exam centre, date, and timing.

Step 6: Download the admit card in PDF format.

Step 7: Take a clear colour printout on A4-sized paper and keep it safe for the exam day.

About UP CPET 2025 Exam:

The UP CPET 2025 exam will be held on June 18, 2025, at various centres across Uttar Pradesh. This entrance test is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate paramedical courses.