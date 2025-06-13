Uttarakhand Polytechnic Result 2025 Declared at ubterjeep.co.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Uttarakhand Polytechnic Result 2025 OUT: The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTE) has declared the Uttarakhand Polytechnic Result 2025 today, 13 June. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic (JEEP 2025) can now check their results on the official websites at ubterjeep.co.in and ubter.in.

To check the result, candidates simply need to log in using their roll number. The result is displayed as a rank card on the website.

All candidates who have passed the exam will be eligible to participate in the UK Polytechnic counselling process, which will commence shortly. During the counselling, qualified candidates can select their preferred colleges and courses according to their rank. The full counselling schedule will be published shortly on the official UBTE website.

Uttarakhand Polytechnic Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official UBTE website at ubter.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, “JEEP Result 2025”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the login section.

Step 4: View and download your rank card.

Step 5: Take a printout of the rank card for use during counselling and admission.

Uttarakhand JEEP 2025 Entrance Exam:

The JEEP 2025 entrance exam was held on 8 June 2025 at multiple centres across Uttarakhand for admission to diploma courses in engineering and technology offered by both government and private polytechnic institutes.