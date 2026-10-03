UP Home Guard Recruitment 2026 Final Result Declared; 41,424 Candidates Selected

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Saturday, October 3, declared the final selection result for the UP Home Guard recruitment drive, with 41,424 candidates selected for vacancies across all 75 districts of the state. The recruitment had witnessed a massive response, with 25,32,196 candidates submitting online applications for the posts.

The final result and district-wise list of selected candidates have been uploaded on the UPPRPB's official website. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment process can check their selection status through the result link and download the merit list.

Of the 41,424 candidates selected, 8,502 are from the unreserved category, including 6,950 candidates under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The selection list also comprises 21,580 candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 10,932 from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category and 410 from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The final list includes 8,290 women candidates, according to the details reported after the declaration of the result.

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UP Home Guard Result 2026: How the Selection Process Unfolded

The recruitment process involved multiple stages, beginning with the written examination, followed by Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

After objections were received against the provisional answer keys, the recruitment board conducted a review through multiple panels of subject experts. The final answer key was released on June 25, 2026.

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Based on written examination scores and district-wise vacancies, 1,07,221 candidates were shortlisted for DV/PST, which was conducted between July 13 and August 7. Of these, 94,169 candidates qualified for the next stage.

The PET was subsequently conducted between September 15 and September 26, with 79,186 candidates declared successful.

The recruitment board used Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology during the running test to assess candidates and automatically record their timings. CCTV surveillance was also deployed at written examination centres, DV/PST centres and PET venues, while live feeds were monitored through control rooms at the district and recruitment-board levels.

How Was The Final Merit List Prepared?

The final selection was based on candidates' normalised written examination scores, along with additional marks awarded for preferential qualifications where candidates had submitted supporting documents.

Selection was made according to district-wise merit against the advertised vacancies, while following the applicable reservation policy and provisions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

What Happens After UP Home Guard Final Result?

According to reports, candidates who have been selected will now undergo medical examination and police verification. Training is expected to commence by the end of November or early December.

Candidates can access the district-wise final selection list through the UPPRPB website. Those who appeared for the written examination will also be able to view their normalised scores and total marks, including marks awarded for preferential qualifications.