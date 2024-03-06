Advertisement

In a significant turn of events regarding the Uttar Pradesh Police paper leak case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken swift action by removing Renuka Mishra, the Chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment Board. Following Mishra's removal, Rajeev Krishna has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Police Recruitment Board. This decisive move comes in response to a grave breach of integrity detected within the recruitment process, aimed at upholding transparency and accountability within the state's law enforcement system.

UP Police Constable Paper Leak

The Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination took place on February 17 and 18, 2024. However, amid reports of paper leaks and mounting demands from aspirants, the UP government opted to annul the examination and announced plans to conduct a re-examination within the next six months. The examination, intended to fill 60,244 positions across 2,385 centers statewide, faced significant scrutiny following the alleged irregularities.

Last week, a team from the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two members of a gang involved in manipulating the written examination for Uttar Pradesh Police constables, conducted by the UP Recruitment and Promotion Board on February 17 and 18, 2024. The arrested individuals, identified as Ajay Singh Chauhan and Sonu Singh Yadav, were allegedly responsible for the paper leak.

Acting on information provided by Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Deepak Kumar Singh, regarding the suspects' plans to evade capture by fleeing the city, a team led by Inspector Harish Singh Chauhan apprehended both individuals near Kisan Bazaar, close to the Shaheed Path Bridge, within the jurisdiction of Gomti Nagar’s Vibhuti Khand police station.

During interrogation, Ajay Singh divulged details about the involvement of a larger syndicate in leaking examination papers and providing "solvers" who would sit competitive exams on behalf of paying candidates. He implicated Sonu, Rajan Yadav, and Sushil Bharti, all from Prayagraj, as accomplices in the operation. Ajay further revealed how the syndicate would charge a hefty sum to furnish question papers in advance, sourcing them from other "active gangs" using funds collected from candidates. Rajan Yadav, according to Ajay Singh, obtained question papers and answers for the February 17-18 UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam from the "paper mafia" and sold them to candidates at a significant price.