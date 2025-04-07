UP School Timings Changed Due to Rising Temperatures, Check Details

UP Government Changes School Timing: In view of the soaring temperatures across the state, the Uttar Pradesh Government has revised the school timings for all institutions up to Class 12. As per the new directive, schools will now function from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, ensuring students are not exposed to extreme heat during the day.

According to media reports, this decision was taken following an order issued by P. Guruprasad, Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department. Highlighting the health and safety of children, he stated that morning shifts will be implemented in all schools during the summer months.

According to reports, during a recent video conference held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan, P. Guruprasad directed all District Magistrates to take immediate preventive steps to protect students and residents from the ongoing heatwave. He placed special focus on ensuring the availability of clean drinking water, particularly in heat-affected regions such as Bundelkhand and Vindhya.

To ensure a timely and efficient water supply, officials have been instructed to deploy GPS-tracked water tankers for better monitoring and coordination.

The move is aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of students and addressing the challenges brought by the intense summer heat.

UP Weather Update:

Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience an extremely hot and harsh summer this year, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting prolonged periods of above-normal temperatures and severe heatwaves from April to June. The soaring temperatures are predicted to pose serious health risks to both humans and animals.

According to IMD officials, day temperatures in cities like Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Amethi, Ghazipur, Sultanpur, and Hamirpur have already been crossing the 40°C mark since last week. On Saturday, Prayagraj recorded a high of 41.6°C, which is 4.2 degrees above the seasonal average.