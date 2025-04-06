Delhi to Sizzle at 41°C Next Week: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert for April 8-9

The IMD has predicted a significant rise in temperatures, with the mercury expected to touch 41°C on April 8 and 9. | Image: X

Delhi Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in the national capital as temperatures are set to soar to a blistering 40°C next week.

Heatwave Alert Issued:

The IMD has predicted a significant rise in temperatures, with the mercury expected to touch 41°C on April 8 and 9. For the first time this season, a yellow heatwave alert has been declared for these two days.

On April 3, Delhi witnessed one of its hottest days this year, with the maximum temperature touching 39°C. This was the highest temperature recorded since March.

The forecast for Sunday, April 6, predicts a slightly more bearable day, with a maximum temperature of 36°C. The sky will remain clear, but humidity levels will climb to 47%, making the air feel even warmer.

From April 7-13, Delhiites are in for a tough time as temperatures are forecasted to climb even further. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 40-41°C, with clear skies expected until April 9. On April 10 and 11, skies will be partly cloudy, but the heat will still be intense.