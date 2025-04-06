Delhi to Sizzle at 41°C Next Week: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert for April 8-9

Updated April 6th 2025, 09:54 IST
Delhi Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave in the national capital as temperatures are set to soar to a blistering 40°C next week.
The IMD has predicted a significant rise in temperatures, with the mercury expected to touch 41°C on April 8 and 9. For the first time this season, a yellow heatwave alert has been declared for these two days.
On April 3, Delhi witnessed one of its hottest days this year, with the maximum temperature touching 39°C. This was the highest temperature recorded since March.
The forecast for Sunday, April 6, predicts a slightly more bearable day, with a maximum temperature of 36°C. The sky will remain clear, but humidity levels will climb to 47%, making the air feel even warmer.
From April 7-13, Delhiites are in for a tough time as temperatures are forecasted to climb even further. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 40-41°C, with clear skies expected until April 9. On April 10 and 11, skies will be partly cloudy, but the heat will still be intense.
With the extreme heat approaching, it is crucial to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.
