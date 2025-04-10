UPPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

UPPSC AE admit card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Preliminary Examination 2025 for Assistant Engineer positions. Candidates can download their hall tickets by entering their OTR number and date of birth on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The admit card is a crucial document that candidates must bring to the examination centre. It is recommended that candidates carefully check all the details on the hall ticket to avoid any issues later.

UPPSC AE Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website: https://uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link: “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT No. A-9/E-1/2024, COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECT.) (PRE.) EXAM -2024”.

Step 3: Enter your OTR number, Date of Birth, and login credentials.

Step 4: Select your gender and enter the captcha code shown on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear. Download it and save a copy for future use.

About UPPSC AE Preliminary Exam 2025:

The UPPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Exam will be held on Sunday, April 20, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The exam will take place at various centres throughout Uttar Pradesh. Through this recruitment process, UPPSC aims to fill a total of 604 Assistant Engineer vacancies.