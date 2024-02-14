English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

UPSC 2024 Notification: CSE Application Form To Be Released at upsc.gov.in Today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will commence the application procedure of Civil Services Examinations (CSE) 2024 from February 14.

Digital Desk
UPSC
UPSC 2024 Notification: CSE Application Form To Be Released at upsc.gov.in Today | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

UPSC Prelims 2024 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will commence the application procedure of Civil Services Examinations (CSE) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website upsconline.nic.in.
 

The UPSC CSE preliminary examination is scheduled on May 26. While the UPSC CSE mains exam on September 20 for five days. 
 

Advertisement

Where Can Candidates Access The CSE Application Form? 

The candidates can access the application form at upsc.gov.in.

Advertisement

How Many Vacancies Will Be Announced? 

According to the last year trends, 1,105 vacancies were announced for UPSC CSE exams. So far in seven yaers, it was teh highest. The UPSC will release vacancies soon at upsc.gov.in.
 

Advertisement

What Will Be The Age Limit For UPSC CSE? 


The age limit for the UPSC  CSE will be known after the commission announces UPSC notification. As per the previous year trends, candidates should have attained the age of 21 years to become eligible for UPSC CSE and should not have attained teh age of 32 years as on August 1 on the filling the application form. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

11 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

16 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI posts biggest 1-day gain in a year, hits record high

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: 'Lip Service is Not Enough', WB Governor on Violence

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement