Updated February 14th, 2024 at 13:03 IST
UPSC 2024 Notification: CSE Application Form To Be Released at upsc.gov.in Today
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will commence the application procedure of Civil Services Examinations (CSE) 2024 from February 14.
UPSC Prelims 2024 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will commence the application procedure of Civil Services Examinations (CSE) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website upsconline.nic.in.
The UPSC CSE preliminary examination is scheduled on May 26. While the UPSC CSE mains exam on September 20 for five days.
Where Can Candidates Access The CSE Application Form?
The candidates can access the application form at upsc.gov.in.
How Many Vacancies Will Be Announced?
According to the last year trends, 1,105 vacancies were announced for UPSC CSE exams. So far in seven yaers, it was teh highest. The UPSC will release vacancies soon at upsc.gov.in.
What Will Be The Age Limit For UPSC CSE?
The age limit for the UPSC CSE will be known after the commission announces UPSC notification. As per the previous year trends, candidates should have attained the age of 21 years to become eligible for UPSC CSE and should not have attained teh age of 32 years as on August 1 on the filling the application form.
