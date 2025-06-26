UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the CISF AC (Executive) Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandant (Executive) exam can now check and download the merit list from the official website: upsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 27, 2025. As per the commission, individual scores and other exam-related details will be made available on the UPSC website within 30 days of the final result announcement or after the interview process is completed.

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at www.upsc.gov.in.

Step 2:On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ section and click on “Written Result – CISF AC (Exe) LDCE, 2025”.

Step 3:A PDF file with the list of qualified roll numbers will open.

Step 4:Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Step 5: Use the ‘Find’ option (press Ctrl + F) to search for your Roll Number in the list.

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025: Selection Process

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the official merit list have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process, which includes the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Medical Standards Test (MST).