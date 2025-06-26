Republic World
Updated 26 June 2025 at 14:01 IST

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the CISF AC (Exe) Exam 2025 results at upsc.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates will appear for PST, PET, and MST. CISF will inform them about the date, time, and venue.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025 Declared
UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025 Declared | Image: ANI

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the CISF AC (Executive) Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Central Industrial Security Force Assistant Commandant (Executive) exam can now check and download the merit list from the official website: upsc.gov.in. 

The examination was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 27, 2025. As per the commission, individual scores and other exam-related details will be made available on the UPSC website within 30 days of the final result announcement or after the interview process is completed. 

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at www.upsc.gov.in. 

Step 2:On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New’ section and click on “Written Result – CISF AC (Exe) LDCE, 2025”. 

Step 3:A PDF file with the list of qualified roll numbers will open. 

Step 4:Download and save the PDF for future reference. 

Step 5: Use the ‘Find’ option (press Ctrl + F) to search for your Roll Number in the list. 

Direct link to Check - UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025 

UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2025: Selection Process 

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the official merit list have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process, which includes the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Medical Standards Test (MST). 

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will directly inform the qualified candidates about the date, time, and venue of these assessments. If a shortlisted candidate does not receive this communication, they must immediately contact CISF authorities to ensure they do not miss the tests and face disqualification for non-attendance. 

Published 26 June 2025 at 13:58 IST