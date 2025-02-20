UPSC CMS 2025: Application Form Out On upsc.gov.in, Here’s How to Apply

UPSC CMS 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched the application form for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2025 today, on February 19. Interested candidates can apply for UPSC CMS 2025 by March 11 via the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CMS 2025 exam is set to take place on July 20. Registered candidates can modify their applications during the correction window from March 12 to 18, 2025.

Candidates holding an MBBS degree from recognised institutes are eligible to apply for UPSC CMS 2025. Those who are yet to take their final MBBS exams can also apply for the entrance test.

UPSC CMS 2025: Application Fee

General category candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs 200, whereas the application form is free for female, OBC, SC, and ST applicants.

ALSO READ: UPSC Introduces Changes in Online Application Process After Civil Services Aspirant Complain

UPSC CMS 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your OTR credentials.

Step 3: Enter your basic details and upload scanned documents.

Step 4: Review the information carefully and click on the submit button.

Step 5: After submitting, print a copy of the application form for future reference.

Direct Link to Apply - UPSC CMS 2025

Candidates must register on the one-time registration (OTR) platform through the official link at upsconline.nic.in to complete the UPSC CMS 2025 application form.