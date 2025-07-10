UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Here

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025 can download their hall ticket from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CMS admit card includes important details such as the exam date, exam centre information, and the candidate’s personal details. Candidates are advised to carefully check all the information on their e-Admit Card. If any error or mismatch is found, it should be immediately reported to the Commission for correction.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025’.

Step 3: A new page will open where you’ll need to enter your login details.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your admit card.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for use on the day of the examination and during the recruitment process.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025: Important Instructions

The admit card is a mandatory document to appear for the examination. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without it, so make sure to carry it on the exam day.

Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid photo identity proof in original. Acceptable ID proofs include:

AADHAAR Card

PAN Card

Bank Passbook

Ration Card

Driving Licence

Voter ID