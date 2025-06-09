UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Likely Soon at upsc.gov.in, Check Release Date and Time Here | Image: AI

UPSC Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the Civil Services (CSE) Preliminary Examination Result 2025 soon. Once released, the list of successful candidates will be available on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Once the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination results are declared, candidates who qualify must fill out the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) to proceed to the next stage.

In 2025, nearly 13.4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, competing for 979 available posts. Only those who clear the prelims will be eligible to sit for the Main Examination. The UPSC will announce the Mains schedule separately.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Result” section.

Step 3: Select the link that says “UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Result 2025”.

Step 4: The result will open as a PDF file in a new tab.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: New Application Portal Introduced

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a new online application system to make the registration process easier for civil services aspirants.

The updated platform follows a four-step process, allowing candidates to complete all required stages before any exam notification is released.

About UPSC CSE Prelims Exam 2025:

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was held on May 25, 2025. It included two objective-type papers (MCQs), each lasting two hours and carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

This recruitment process aims to fill a total of 979 vacancies.