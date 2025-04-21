UPSC CSE Result 2024 Expected to Be Out Soon at upsc.gov.in, Here’s How to Check

Updated April 21st 2025, 14:32 IST
UPSC CSE Result 2024 Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 soon on its official website at upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC Final Result will include a merit list of recommended candidates, prepared based on their performance in the Mains examination and the Interview round. It will also feature the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates.
Although the exact date and time have not been officially confirmed by the Commission, the result is likely to be announced anytime in April 2025. This is because the Personality Test (Interview) was completed in March 2025, and, going by previous years, the results are generally declared a few weeks after the interviews conclude.
Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the ‘What’s New’ section.
Step 3: Look for the link titled “UPSC CSE Final Result 2024-25 PDF” and click on it.
Step 4: Once the PDF opens, use the search function to find your name or roll number.
Step 5: Download and save the PDF for your records and future reference.
After the results are announced, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the UPSC CSE (IAS) Cut-off Marks for 2024–25. The cut-off scores for the Preliminary, Mains (Written), and Final stages of the exam will be published separately. The Commission will also release the marks obtained by the toppers along with the cut-off marks.
Published April 21st 2025, 14:32 IST