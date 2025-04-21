UPSC CSE Result 2024 Expected to Be Out Soon at upsc.gov.in, Here’s How to Check

UPSC CSE Result 2024 Expected to Be Out Soon | Image: File Photo

UPSC CSE Result 2024 Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 soon on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Final Result will include a merit list of recommended candidates, prepared based on their performance in the Mains examination and the Interview round. It will also feature the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates.

Although the exact date and time have not been officially confirmed by the Commission, the result is likely to be announced anytime in April 2025. This is because the Personality Test (Interview) was completed in March 2025, and, going by previous years, the results are generally declared a few weeks after the interviews conclude.

UPSC CSE Result 2024: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: Look for the link titled “UPSC CSE Final Result 2024-25 PDF” and click on it.

Step 4: Once the PDF opens, use the search function to find your name or roll number.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for your records and future reference.

UPSC CSE Result 2024: Cut-off