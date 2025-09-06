UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check Here

UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the results for the 2025 Engineering Services Main Exam. All candidates who took the exam can now check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

After the results of the Engineering Services Examination Mains/Stage-II are announced, the Commission will give qualified candidates a 15-day window to update their educational qualifications.

To be eligible for the Personality Test/Interview, candidates must upload proof that they have passed the required qualifying examination through the One Time Registration (OTR) Module. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of their application, and they will not be permitted to attend the interview.

UPSC ESE Main Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the 'UPSC ESE mains result' link for the engineering services exam.

Step 3: The results will be displayed on the screen. You can then check for your roll number on the list.

Step 4: Finally, download the result for your records. It's a good idea to keep a copy for future reference.

About UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2025:

The UPSC ESE 2025 Mains exam took place on August 10, following the preliminary exam on June 8, with results announced on June 20.