UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released: Check Dates for Prelims and Mains | Full Schedule Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the exam calendar for 2026, confirming dates for key competitive exams such as Civil Services, NDA, CDS, and Engineering Services.

As per the schedule, the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 is set to take place on 24 May, while the Main Examination will commence from 21 August. The notification for the Civil Services Examination will be released on 14 January, and the application window will remain open until 3 February 2026. The Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Exam will also be conducted on the same day as the Civil Services Prelims.

With the dates now officially announced, candidates preparing for these highly competitive exams can plan their study schedule more efficiently.

The UPSC has announced that the NDA/NA and CDS (I) examinations will be held on April 12, 2026, with notifications expected in December 2025. The second phase of these exams is scheduled for September 13, 2026.

Other Important Exams 2026: Schedule

In addition, the Commission has released dates for other major exams: the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) exam will take place on June 19, the CAPF (Assistant Commandants) exam is set for July 19, and the Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam will be conducted on August 2, 2026.

Major UPSC Exams 2026: Complete Schedule

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Exam Dates Subject to Change