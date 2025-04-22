UPSC Final Result 2024: Who Made It to Top 10 | Full Toppers List Here

UPSC Final Result 2025: Who Made It to Top 10 | Full Toppers List Here | Image: X

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) on Monday announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. Girls have once again taken the spotlight with Shakti Dubey securing rank 1 and Harshita Goyal bagging rank 2.

This year, UPSC has recommended 1009 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and Group B services.

Out of the total, 180 candidates have been selected for IAS posts.

The Civil Services Examination is held every year to select officers for top government jobs. The process includes three stages — Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and the Interview round.

Top 10 candidates of UPSC CSE 2024:

1. Shakti Dubey

2. Harshita Goyal

3. Dongre Archit Parag

4. Shah Margi Chirag

5. Aakash Goyal

6. Komal Punia

7. Aayushi Bansal

8. Raj Krishna Jha

9. Aditya Vikram Agrawal

10. Mayank Tripathi

