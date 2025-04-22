sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pahalgam Terror Attack | Judiciary vs Executive | PM Modi in Saudi | IPL 2025 | Gold Price | JD Vance | Pope Francis Dies | Bengaluru Road Rage |
Advertisement

Updated April 22nd 2025, 14:58 IST

UPSC Final Result 2024: Who Made It to Top 10 | Full Toppers List Here

UPSC Topper's List 2024: UPSC has announced its results for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Check here the list of top 10 students.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
UPSC Final Result 2025: Who Made It to Top 10 | Full Toppers List Here
UPSC Final Result 2025: Who Made It to Top 10 | Full Toppers List Here | Image: X

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) on Monday announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024. Girls have once again taken the spotlight with Shakti Dubey securing rank 1 and Harshita Goyal bagging rank 2.

This year, UPSC has recommended 1009 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Group A and Group B services.

Out of the total, 180 candidates have been selected for IAS posts.

The Civil Services Examination is held every year to select officers for top government jobs. The process includes three stages — Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and the Interview round.

Top 10 candidates of UPSC CSE 2024:

1. Shakti Dubey  
2. Harshita Goyal
3. Dongre Archit Parag
4. Shah Margi Chirag
5. Aakash Goyal
6. Komal Punia
7. Aayushi Bansal
8. Raj Krishna Jha
9. Aditya Vikram Agrawal
10. Mayank Tripathi 

READ MORE: UPSC CSE 2024 Final Result Declared At upsc.gov.in, Here’s How to Check | Republic World

Top 10 candidates of UPSC CSE 2025&nbsp;

(The full list will be updated once UPSC releases detailed rank-wise results.)

The UPSC result is available on its official website upsc.gov.in . Selected candidates will now receive appointment letters and begin their training and service allocation process.

Published April 22nd 2025, 14:37 IST

UPSC