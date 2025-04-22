UPSC CSE 2024 Final Result Declared At upsc.gov.in, Here’s How to Check

UPSC CSE 2024 Final Result: The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 today, April 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view their results by visiting the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The result document includes the names of candidates who have been selected for appointment. The Commission has also released the list of toppers in the official UPSC CSE 2024 result PDF.

A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’, across different categories.

UPSC CSE Topper 2024: AIR 1

Shakti Dubey from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.

What Lies Ahead for the Toppers?

The successful candidates will now move on to comprehensive training at top institutions. IAS officers will train at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), IPS officers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), and others will attend specialised academies according to their allotted services.

UPSC CSE Final Result 2024: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024’.

Step 3: A PDF file will open. Look through the list to find your roll number.

Step 4: Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

About UPSC CSE 2024: Exam