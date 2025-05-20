UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam 2024 Result Out at upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

Updated May 20th 2025, 13:04 IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the results of the Indian Forest Service Examination 2024. Candidates can view the result on the Commission’s official website at upsc.gov.in.
However, the individual marks of the candidates will be published on the website within 15 days of the date of the result announcement.
As per the Commission, a total of 40 candidates have been selected under the General category, 19 from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 50 from the Other Backwards Classes (OBC), 23 from the Scheduled Castes (SC), and 11 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST).
Two vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD-1) will be carried forward to the next recruitment cycle, as no eligible candidates were available for these posts.
The final appointments will be made by the government, depending on the number of vacancies, and after verifying the candidates’ eligibility and compliance with all conditions stated in the examination rules.
Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for “UPSC IFS Result 2025.”
Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where the result PDF will be available.
Step 4: Open the PDF to view your result.
Step 5: Download and save the result to your device for future reference.
This year, Kanika Anabh has achieved the top rank in one of the country’s most prestigious and competitive examinations.
Other Top Rankers:
The results of seven candidates have been withheld. Moreover, the admission of 51 candidates remains provisional, subject to further document verification and fulfilment of eligibility requirements.
The examination took place from November 24 to December 1, 2024, followed by personality tests held between April 21 and May 2, 2025. A total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment across different categories.
Published May 20th 2025, 12:57 IST