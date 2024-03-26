×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

"UPSC is Boring, A Waste of Time!" Economist Sanjeev Sanyal's Statement Sparks National Debate

"If you must dream, surely you should dream to be Elon Musk or Mukesh Ambani. Why did you dream to be Joint Secretary?" Sanjeev Sanyal questioned.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Sanjeev Sanyal
Sanjeev Sanyal is an Indian economist and popular historian. He is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India | Image:Republic
In a recent interview on Siddhartha Ahluwalia's 'Neon Show' on YouTube, renowned economist and member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC), Sanjeev Sanyal, voiced his views on the "poverty of aspiration" prevalent among India's youth, particularly in relation to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. Sanyal's remarks have ignited discussions regarding the societal impact of career aspirations and the pursuit of bureaucratic roles.

Sanyal highlighted the regional dynamics shaping aspirations, citing examples from states like West Bengal, Bihar, and Kerala. He remarked that these states have often produced leaders reflective of limited aspirations within their communities. "It's not just a problem of Bengal having the poverty of aspiration. Even Bihar and Kerala. These states have followed the same and ended up having the same set of leaders," he commented.

The economist emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in societal aspirations, urging individuals to aspire towards broader horizons beyond conventional career paths. "If you must dream, surely you should dream to be Elon Musk or Mukesh Ambani. Why did you dream to be Joint Secretary?" he questioned, underscoring the importance of fostering a culture of risk-taking and innovation.

While acknowledging the evolving aspirations across India, Sanyal expressed concern over the widespread obsession with cracking UPSC exams, describing it as a misallocation of youth's potential. "Lakhs of people spending their best years trying to crack an exam where a tiny number of a few thousand people actually want to get in, makes no sense," he lamented.

Sanyal urged young Indians to channel their energies into diverse endeavors that align with their true passions and talents. "If they put the same energy into doing something else, we would be winning more Olympic gold medals, we'd be seeing better movies being made, we'd see better doctors, we would see more entrepreneurs, scientists, and so on," he asserted.

In conclusion, Sanyal cautioned against pursuing bureaucratic roles unless individuals are genuinely passionate about public administration. He cautioned against the disillusionment that often accompanies a career in bureaucracy, emphasizing the importance of pursuing paths that lead to personal fulfillment and societal progress.

While Sanyal's remarks raised valid concerns about the traditional mindset associated with bureaucratic roles, they also attracted counterpoints from individuals with firsthand experience in the administrative domain. An IAS officer, Somesh Upadhyay, challenged Sanyal's assertion, emphasizing that aspirants competing in the UPSC exams do not merely dream of becoming joint secretaries, as implied. Instead, he pointed to the growing trend of lateral entries from diverse sectors, reflecting a broader spectrum of career aspirations within the civil services.

Further contributing to the discourse, a doctor from Raipur echoed concerns about the limited scope for impactful change within the bureaucratic framework, advocating for alternative avenues where aspirants can channel their energy towards more dynamic and fulfilling pursuits. These viewpoints underscore the evolving landscape of career choices and the need for a balanced approach to professional development.

Sanyal's critique of UPSC exams also shed light on the inherent challenges and rigors associated with bureaucratic roles, cautioning aspirants against pursuing a path that may not align with their true aspirations. He emphasized the importance of introspection and genuine interest in administrative roles to avoid disillusionment and dissatisfaction in the long run.

As the debate continues to unfold, Sanyal's remarks serve as a catalyst for introspection within society, prompting individuals to reassess their career goals and aspirations in light of changing dynamics and evolving opportunities. While the UPSC exams remain a pivotal avenue for those passionate about public service, Sanyal's perspective encourages a broader discourse on redefining success and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence across diverse sectors of society.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

