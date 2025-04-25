UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2025 Expected Soon at upsc.gov.in, Here's How to Check

UPSC NDA NA 1 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2025, soon. Although the exact date and time have not yet been confirmed, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The result will be released in PDF format and will include the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted based on their performance.

Going by previous trends, the UPSC usually declares the NDA exam results within 20 days of the examination date. Based on this, candidates can expect the results to be announced by the first week of May.

UPSC NDA NA 1 Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website – upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘UPSC NDA, NA I Results 2025’.

Step 3: A new page will open asking for your login details, such as your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the required information and click ‘Submit’. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details and download the result.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use.

About UPSC NDA NA I 2025: Exam

The UPSC NDA NA I 2025 examination was held on April 13, 2025, to recruit candidates for a total of 406 vacancies. These include positions in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Naval Academy, with specific seats reserved for female candidates across categories.