UPSC NDA Result 2025 OUT: Merit List at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

UPSC NDA Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the NDA 1 Exam Result for this year on Monday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA 1 Result 2025 has been released in PDF format, showing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next round. Candidates can check their rank and merit position on the rank list for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025.

Those who qualify for the UPSC NDA results will be eligible for the next phase, which is the SSB interview. The selected candidates must choose their preferred interview date and time and generate the call-up letter from the respective service board websites.

UPSC NDA Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link titled “National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025” on the homepage.

Step 3: The result PDF will open on your screen.

Step 4: Use 'Ctrl + F' to search for your roll number.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for your records.

UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2025:

The UPSC conducted the NDA NA 1 Exam 2025 on 13th April 2025. The exam consisted of two papers: Mathematics and the General Ability Test. Each paper had a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes.

Both papers included only objective-type questions, and the question papers for Mathematics and the General Ability Test were available in both Hindi and English.