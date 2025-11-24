UPSC Releases EPFO Admit Cards for 2025, Exam Scheduled on November 30

UPSC has issued the admit cards for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment examination 2025. | Image: UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who have applied for the posts can now access and download their hall tickets from the commission’s official portal.

The EPFO exam is set to be held on November 30 across various examination centres nationwide. Aspirants are advised to carefully review all details mentioned on the admit card, including exam venue, reporting time, and instructions.

The commission has also reminded candidates to carry a valid photo identity proof along with their printed admit card to the examination hall. Any mismatch between the admit card and ID may result in cancellation of entry.

Additionally, electronic gadgets, smartwatches, calculators, and study material will not be permitted inside the examination premises. Candidates are urged to reach their respective centres well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025:

Here's How To Download

Go to the official website- upsc.gov.in Click on the link 'UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025' A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details Click on the submit button, and the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 and take a print out for future reference.