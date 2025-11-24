'Not a politician, but a patriot': Dharmendra on Doing Political Campaigns With Nationalistic Sentiments | Image: Social Media, Republic

As the nation mourns the loss of veteran actor and "He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 just weeks ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8, his insights on politics and popular dialogues used during political campaigns have again come to the fore.

During a campaign for his actor-turned-politician son and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency in Punjab, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra said, "I have come here not to deliver political speeches as I am not a politician. I am a patriot and I am here to gain knowledge of local issues."

His honest words quickly caught the attention of the public and won their hearts.

He later told reporters that he wanted to feel the pulse of Punjab by understanding the real issues on the ground.

Advertisement

"We are seeking the support of our brothers and sisters of my Punjab. For this, we are here to understand their issues and problems. I will not do campaigning. I will sit and meet the people, understand their problems, and try to find a viable solution," he said.

He even declined an invitation by then Congress sitting MP and party candidate from Gurdaspur, Sunil Jakhar, to debate local issues, saying, "We are not politicians to participate in the debate."

Advertisement

Dharmendra: A Brief Foray into Politics

Dharmendra, originally from the town of Sahnewal near Ludhiana, Punjab, made his entry into politics in 2004.

Political Debut and Victory (2004)

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 during the party's "India Shining" campaign.

Encouraged by senior leaders like L.K. Advani, Dharmendra was fielded by the BJP from the Bikaner constituency in Rajasthan. He had initially declined a contest against Balram Jakhar from Churu.

Leveraging his immense popularity, he defeated the Congress candidate, Rameshwar Lal Dudi, by a margin of nearly 60,000 votes, securing a seat in the 14th Lok Sabha.

Political Tenure (2004-2009)

Dharmendra served a single five-year term as a Member of Parliament. His time in office was often criticized.

His tenure was characterized by limited attendance and participation in Parliamentary proceedings.

Reports frequently cited complaints from the people of Bikaner that their MP was inaccessible and an "absentee."

During the election, he faced backlash for a comment suggesting he should be "elected dictator perpetuo to teach basic etiquette that democracy requires."

Despite the criticism, his supporters maintained that he worked extensively for Bikaner "behind the scenes."

Exit From Politics

After completing his term, Dharmendra chose not to seek re-election in 2009 and subsequently stepped away from active politics.

He openly expressed regret about his political venture, believing he was more suited for cinema.

He cited emotional reasons, once stating, "Kaam main karta tha, credit koi aur le jaata tha (I used to do the work, someone else would take the credit). Perhaps that place wasn’t for me."

His son, actor Sunny Deol, later confirmed in an interview that his father “did not like politics” and was often disheartened by its inner workings.

Support for the BJP

Despite distancing himself from active politics, Dharmendra remained supportive of his family's and the party's political endeavors.

In 2019, he campaigned for his son, Sunny Deol, who successfully contested from Gurdaspur on a BJP ticket.

During the campaign, he emphasized his non-political status, telling reporters, "I have come here not to deliver political speeches as I am not a politician. I am a patriot and I am here to have knowledge of local issues.”

In a 2019 interview with ANI, he stated, "We don't know the ABC of politics but patriotism is in our blood, we will serve the nation... What I did in Bikaner you can go and see, Sunny will also serve the nation."

He consistently supported his wife, Hema Malini, who has been serving as a BJP Lok Sabha member for the Mathura constituency since 2014.