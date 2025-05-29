UPSSSC Final Answer Key 2025 Out for Junior Analyst, Assistant Accountant, Main Exams, Direct Link to Check Here

Updated May 29th 2025, 15:55 IST
UPSSSC Final Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer keys for the Junior Analyst (Food) and Assistant Accountant & Auditor Main Exams 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.
The objections against the provisional answer keys were invited till February 23, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 417 Junior Analyst (Food) posts and 1829 Assistant Accountant and Auditor posts.
Step 1: Go to the official UPSSSC website: upsssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Scroll down and find the ‘Latest News’ or ‘Important Alerts’ section.
Step 3: Look for the relevant links titled:
Step 4: Click on the link that applies to your exam.
Step 5: The final answer key will open in a PDF format.
Step 6: Download the file or print it for future reference.
With the final answer keys now released, the commission is expected to proceed with evaluating the answer sheets, declaring the results for both exams, announcing the cut-off marks and merit lists, and initiating the document verification and subsequent stages of the selection process.
Candidates are advised to keep their registration and roll numbers ready and regularly visit the official UPSSSC website for the latest updates regarding the results and further procedures.
May 29th 2025