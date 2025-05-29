UPSSSC Final Answer Key 2025 Out for Junior Analyst, Assistant Accountant, Main Exams, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

UPSSSC Final Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer keys for the Junior Analyst (Food) and Assistant Accountant & Auditor Main Exams 2025. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The objections against the provisional answer keys were invited till February 23, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 417 Junior Analyst (Food) posts and 1829 Assistant Accountant and Auditor posts.

UPSSSC Final Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official UPSSSC website: upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and find the ‘Latest News’ or ‘Important Alerts’ section.

Step 3: Look for the relevant links titled:

Final Answer Key for Junior Analyst (Food) Mains Examination 2025

Final Answer Key for Assistant Accountant & Auditor Mains Examination 2025

Step 4: Click on the link that applies to your exam.

Step 5: The final answer key will open in a PDF format.

Step 6: Download the file or print it for future reference.

UPSSSC Final Answer Key 2025: What’s Next

With the final answer keys now released, the commission is expected to proceed with evaluating the answer sheets, declaring the results for both exams, announcing the cut-off marks and merit lists, and initiating the document verification and subsequent stages of the selection process.